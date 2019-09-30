September 30, 2019

KURT SCHLICHTER: Hey Democrats, Impeach This! “On the one hand, it’s bad because this impeachment garbage is bad for the country. The damage it is doing to our institutions – really, that our institutions are doing to themselves in their shameful service of the liberal elite’s power grabs – is incalculable. Remember 10 years ago when we conservatives trusted and respected the FBI and our intelligence community? Good times. Well, that’s over. It will be decades before a woke Republican is stupid enough to trust them again.”

Have you noticed how the people who tell us Trump is crazy and has no respect for American institutions keep acting crazy, and showing no respect for American institutions?

Related: Impeachment? Bring it on. Trump can put the Dems on trial in the Senate.