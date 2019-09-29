September 29, 2019

‘I HATE KIDS, TOO. WELL PLAYED:’ Mark Hamill dumps on Ivanka Trump over a photo of her kid dressed as a Stormtrooper.

Tough to fault Ivanka for her kid dressing up as a workaday foot soldier for the good guys. But have some sympathy for Hamill, too — between Luke Skywalker and the voice of the Joker, Hamill’s career is built around portraying mass-murdering terrorists — and in Skywalker’s case a communist-inspired slave-owning religious fanatic to boot. Even for an actor, it’s got to get to you after a while.

