September 28, 2019

IT’S MORE LIKE A SPOILING ATTACK DESIGNED TO REDUCE THE IMPACT OF THOSE REVELATIONS: Dems’ impeachment frenzy is the prelude to the coming time bombs about to explode in their faces. “The three time bombs have names: Horowitz, Huber, and Durham. When the Department of Justice inspector general issues his report, then John Huber and John Durham, the U.S. attorneys tasked with investigating crimes suspected in the Clinton Foundation; Uranium One; and the FISA warrants used to spy on the Trump campaign, transition, and presidency will be free to start seeking indictments, or to unseal indictments that may have already been issued by their grand juries. The reports and the unleashing of the two U.S. attorneys are coming soon, as those mentioned in the I.G. report are currently submitting their responses for inclusion in the final report.”

What better distraction than an impeachment circus?