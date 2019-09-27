September 27, 2019

TODAY I HAD SOMEONE ON FACEBOOK TELL ME I’D BE SORRY WHEN THE OCEANS BOILED. ALSO THAT THE EARTH IS ANGRY. THIS IS THE TYPE OF MIND THAT BELIEVES THE SWEDISH TEENAGE MUTANT WAKESCOLD: A Line-By-Line Response to Greta Thunberg’s UN Speech.

Oh, and the woman who yelled at me is a college professor. Ladies and gentlemen, there is a massive, unacknowledged mental health crisis in this country. And not all of the mad people are pooping it up in the streets of San Francisco. Some are sh*tting all over higher education.