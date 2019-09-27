September 27, 2019

NEW ORLEANS RADIO HOST THREATENING TO SUE OVER ANTI-GAY TWEET THE STATION CLAIMS HE SENT HIMSELF:

A radio host in New Orleans said he received an anti-gay slur, sent to him from the radio station’s Twitter account. On Wednesday, WWL host Seth Dunlap, who is openly gay, said he planned to sue the station’s parent company after working for years in a homophobic and hostile workplace. In a strange turn of events Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department said the homophobic tweet sent to Dunlap came from none other than Dunlap’s phone.

Read the whole thing. Curiously, the words “Jussie Smollett” do not appear in the CBS News article itself, but they are in the article’s metatitle: “Seth Dunlap Louisiana: WWL Radio host threatening to sue over anti-gay tweet sent the tweet himself, station claims, similar to Jussie Smollett case – CBS News.”