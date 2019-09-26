September 26, 2019

ED ALREADY POSTED THIS, BUT I JUST WANTED TO EMPHASIZE HOW AWFUL THESE PEOPLE ARE: Kathleen Parker: The other victim of the Kavanaugh saga. She said the party in question never happened, and got pressured by Christine Blasey Ford’s friends — her own classmates — to change her story:

Keyser, reportedly a registered Democrat, has become increasingly convinced that Ford’s story isn’t true and doesn’t make sense, according to the book. Given their close friendship during their school days, isn’t it likely that Ford would have told her about such an attack? And, had Keyser been at the alleged party, since she already had her drivers license and often gave Christine a ride, wouldn’t she have taken her younger friend home?

According to the book, Ford’s team of friends and advisers apparently saw Keyser as an obstacle to Ford’s narrative and brainstormed ways for her to get onboard. The book cites a group text among Ford’s acquaintances from soon after her testimony. Cheryl Amitay, who attended the same girls’ high school as Ford, wrote: “Maybe one of you guys who are friends with Keyser can have a heart-to-heart.” And, “I don’t care, frankly, how f—ed up her life is.”

A man who had gone to a neighboring boys’ school chimed in: “Perhaps it makes sense to let everyone in the public know what her condition is.” To which Amitay responded, “Leland is a major stumbling block.”

Keyser, a former professional golfer who has undergone numerous operations on her back and neck, has suffered addiction during her adult life. Although recovering, she told Kelly and Pogrebin she was concerned that this history would be used against her if she didn’t come up with a more-acceptable recollection of events. When pressed, however, she refused to take the easy route and protect herself.

For her integrity and valor under perceived pressure, she has been punished. Even Ford seemed to turn on her old friend, mentioning Keyser’s “significant health challenges,” during her testimony, and seeming to suggest that her friend might have diminished capacities: “I’m happy that she’s focusing on herself and getting the health treatment that she needs.”