September 25, 2019

ILHAN OMAR STORMS AWAY FROM KID OVER CONVERSATION ABOUT TOLERANCE, ACCORDING TO PARENT:

According to Rachel Campos-Duffy, who has guest-hosted shows as disparate as ABC’s “The View” and Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” last week her children went to the Capitol to vote with their father, Congressman Sean Duffy (R-WI). One of their daughters, Lucia, spotted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and recognizing who she was, asked to take a picture, triggering an alleged ill-behaved reaction from Omar when Lucia confronted Omar’s lack of tolerance. Campos-Duffy wrote on Facebook: In DC today & the kids went to the Capitol building to vote with their Dad. Walking back from voting, my daughter, Lucia, spots Rep. Ilan Omar. She recognized her from a Maroon 5 “Girls Like You” music video & kindly asked to take a picture with her. Here’s how it went down:

Lucia: May I take a picture with you?

Omar: Are you sure your parents are OK with that?

Rachel: Yes, we’re very tolerant people.

Omar: You should be accepting, not tolerant.

Rachel: Right back at you!

Omar storms off. So much for Lucia’s very genuine attempt at bipartisan fan girling over Maroon 5….

Rather unexpectedly* despite being a representative (literally and figuratively) of the Party of Tolerance and Acceptance, neither of those states seem very high on Omar’s list of aspirations.

* In the Bloomberg Business definition of the word, of course.