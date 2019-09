NOT IMPOSSIBLE, NO – NOT IF YOU’RE WILLING TO PAY THE COST IN BLOOD. OF COURSE, MOST LIBERALS IMAGINE THAT COST WILL BE PAID IN THE BLOOD OF CONSERVATIVES, SO THEY SEE NO REASON FOR RESTRAINT: In gun buyback talk, how do you round up so many weapons?

ME: Dear liberals, if you think you can round up all those guns, you have to stop telling us you can’t round up the (much smaller number) of illegal aliens. Also, Molon Labe.