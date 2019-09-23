September 23, 2019

«
BIDEN ASKED TO MAKE HIS CASE FOR PRESIDENT, RESPONDS: ‘I’M NOT GOING TO.’

Reporter: Well, In Iowa, the unemployment rate is 2.5%; people say they are employed in Iowa and their small businesses are growing; Iowa picked Trump by —

Biden: They were employed before he got elected.

Reporter: The president won by 10 percentage points in Iowa.

Biden: I’m not suggesting that he didn’t win by 10 percentage points; what I’m suggesting is he’s not the reason for that employment rate being down.

Reporter: But why should people want to make a change, though?

Biden: Well, that’s up to them to decide.

Reporter: Why should they?

Biden: It’s for them to decide.

Reporter: Well, make your case.

Biden: I’m not going to.

