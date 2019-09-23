September 23, 2019

WHY IS IT THAT THE PEOPLE WHO ADVERTISE THEMSELVES AS A SANER ALTERNATIVE TO TRUMP ALWAYS SEEM TO TURN OUT TO BE BATSHIT CRAZY? GOP Challenger Bill Weld Floats Death Penalty For Trump Over Ukraine: ‘The Only Penalty for Treason is Death.’

Not only is Weld batshit crazy, he’s also clueless on the law. Nothing he accuses Trump of amounts to treason, and the statute doesn’t have death as the only penalty. Weld was counsel to the House Judiciary Committee, and was head of the Criminal Division at Justice as well as a US Attorney. Either he needs to be checked for dementia, or those institutions are in even sorrier shape than I thought.