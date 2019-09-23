September 23, 2019

UGH: Military unit apologizes for tweet suggesting stealth bomber would be sent against Area 51 crowd.

According to Reuters, the DVIDS tweet referred to another post on Friday that targeted people who planned to break into the Nevada Air Force facility after a joke campaign, titled “Storm Area 51,” went viral earlier this year.

In the since-deleted tweet, DVIDS reportedly shared a photo of military members standing in front of a B-2 stealth bomber.

“The last thing #Millennials will see if they attempt the #area51raid today,” the tweet reportedly read.