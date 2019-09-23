September 23, 2019

THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS: Millennials make Amtrak nix overly cozy dining cars on Penn Station trains.

Starting Oct. 1, the financially strapped rail carrier will eliminate freshly made hot meals on three routes as it does away with the trains’ kitchens and revamps their classic table-sharing dining cars to cut costs — and because young people want more personal space, Amtrak officials say.

“Some people, especially our new millennial customers, don’t like it so much,” said Peter Wilander, Amtrak’s head of customer experience, to the Washington Post of the dining cars’ current cozy layout.

“They want more privacy. They don’t want to feel uncomfortable sitting next to people.”

Among the routes trading their on-board kitchens and white-linen table cloths for a more “contemporary” experience will be the Cardinal (New York-Chicago), Crescent (New York-New Orleans) and Silver Meteor (New York-Miami).

The change will also impact the Silver Star, another New York-to-Miami service, starting next year, officials said.

Meanwhile, sleeping-car customers will receive a “flexible dining service” where pre-made options can be delivered to their room.

Instead of a juicy steak dinner or savory French toast, they will now choose from pre-packaged meals such as an Asian noodle bowl, chicken fettuccine or a buffet-style breakfast with hard-boiled eggs and muffins.

“We continue to evolve our onboard accommodations and dining experience to meet the needs of today’s customers,” Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson said in a statement.

The changes are expected to save about $2 million a year, officials said.