AS ALWAYS, LIFE IMITATES THE EARLIER, FUNNIER WOODY ALLEN MOVIES: Did Annie Hall Predict Greta Thunberg’s Climate Cry?

To paraphrase Alvy Singer, leftwing activism is like a shark — it has to constantly keep moving forward or it dies. And with global warming, what the left has on its hands…is a dead shark.

