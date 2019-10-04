October 4, 2019

14 CASES EVERYONE SHOULD KNOW FROM THE ROBERTS COURT: District of Columbia v. Heller (2008), Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (2010), U.S. v. Stevens (2010), McDonald v. City of Chicago (2010), Snyder v. Phelps (2011), Brown v. Entertainment Merchants Association (2011), NFIB v. Sebelius (2012), Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin I (2013), U.S. v. Windsor (2013), NLRB v. Noel Canning (2014), Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores (2014), Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin II (2016), and Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt (2016).

To watch the full videos, buy our new book, An Introduction to Constitutional Law: 100 Supreme Court Cases Everyone Should Know.