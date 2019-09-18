«
»

September 18, 2019

JUST WHAT WE NEED: A TV Sequel to ‘Hogan’s Heroes.’ “The new show isn’t a cynical attempt at rebooting a classic. It isn’t even a cynical attempt at making a sequel. The new ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ seems more like a cynical attempt at stretching a beloved brand thin enough to cover something almost entirely unrelated. Boomers are probably getting too old now to care about this stuff, so I think what’s going on here is an attempt to tug at Gen X nostalgia for the reruns we watched as kids. Sheesh, we couldn’t even get a ‘Family Ties II: Family Tighter’.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:33 pm
