September 18, 2019

JUST WHAT WE NEED: A TV Sequel to ‘Hogan’s Heroes.’ “The new show isn’t a cynical attempt at rebooting a classic. It isn’t even a cynical attempt at making a sequel. The new ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ seems more like a cynical attempt at stretching a beloved brand thin enough to cover something almost entirely unrelated. Boomers are probably getting too old now to care about this stuff, so I think what’s going on here is an attempt to tug at Gen X nostalgia for the reruns we watched as kids. Sheesh, we couldn’t even get a ‘Family Ties II: Family Tighter’.”