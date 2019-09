YOU CAN’T CONTROL PEOPLE WITHOUT VIOLENCE: Phil Magness: Even Swedish Socialism was Violent.

But there’s also a neglected dark side to the Swedish welfare model that its “democratic socialist” admirers seldom mention. That same welfare system developed in explicit conjunction with a violent and coercive eugenics policy, intended to ensure its fiscal solvency and prevent abuses of its programs by persons who were deemed genetically “unfit” by the state.