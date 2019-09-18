September 18, 2019

OH, I THINK THEY TOTALLY UNDERSTOOD: The New York Times Still Doesn’t Understand What It Did: It had blockbuster new evidence exonerating Kavanaugh but instead emphasized a flimsy allegation.

John Kass gets it: The latest smear against Justice Brett Kavanaugh part of left’s scorched-earth strategy. “The strategy of the left is undeniable and clear. It is about the use of force, about relentless pressure and shame, using media as both handmaiden and the lash. . . . The left’s end game is the delegitimization of the Supreme Court, if justices don’t give them the political outcomes they can’t achieve through legislation.”

I do think this may make the Supreme Court more sympathetic to my proposals — law review article coming soon! — for reforming libel law.