September 18, 2019

MATT VESPA ON COREY LEWANDOWSKI’S RESPONSE TO IMPEACHMENT THEATER: “I mean that’s brutal. But this is how we’re going to win. We can’t take their crap anymore. And frankly, they all deserved to be slapped around a little. No more with losing with dignity. No more accepting defeat. Fight back, frustrate, and waste these Democrats’ time because they’ve sure done a pretty solid job doing that with everyone else’s concerning this farce investigation. Even CNN noted that Lewandowski straight-up owned the Democrats today.”

Yep. If they want to be taken seriously, they need to act seriously. And they’re certainly not doing that.