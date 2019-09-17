September 17, 2019

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Arizona Democratic Party will hold vote to censure Sinema. “The Arizona Democratic Party is planning to hold a vote this week to determine whether Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) should be censured. The Arizona Republic reports the censure vote is due to the fact that progressives in the state Democratic Party see her as too accommodating to President Trump and his policies.”

During the election she was pitched as a moderate aisle-crosser. Nobody meant for her to actually be one.