September 17, 2019

WITH DNC IN MIND, CITY BANS CARRYING URINE, FECES: NY Times Completes Its Long Journey Down the Toilet With ‘Women Poop’ Article.

Those of you who are younger may not know this, but The New York Times was once a very respected news source — many would say the most respected in the country. Sure, that was a long time ago, but it was true. Though it long-ago became the propaganda wing of the Democratic Party, it hadn’t completely descended into tabloid hack journalism.

Now it employs social media people who make up words like “pootriarchy” and fancy themselves clever.

What might be even more embarrassing than the subject matter of this article is that the Times assigned two writers to write it. That they thought they needed two adult writers to cough up a thousand words on a subject that any moderately-functional five-year-old can expound upon for an hour is indicative of the editorial disarray at the paper.