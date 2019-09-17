September 17, 2019

JUST NBC THE REBOOTS!

● Battlestar Galactica Reboot in the Works for NBCUniversal Streaming Service.

● Launching ‘The Office’ Reboot “A Goal” For NBCU Streamer Peacock.

● D.C. Drowns: NBC Makes Same Hysterical Prediction as 30 Years Ago.

While NBC recently declared that fighting global warming was the moral equivalent of World War II*, they’re not doing very much to reduce their own carbon footprint. But never let it be said that they don’t take recycling seriously.

* It’s actually the moral equivalent of a quagmire: “Progressive” philosopher William James’ moral equivalent of war trope is over a century old, and NBC apparently sees no sign of an exit strategy for the Democratic Party.