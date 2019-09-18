September 18, 2019

STILL A FEW BUGS IN THE SYSTEM: A Trial That Gene-Hacked Mosquitoes to Stop Breeding Has Backfired Spectacularly. “The genetically-altered mosquitoes did mix with the wild population, and for a brief period the number of mosquitoes in Jacobino, Brazil did plummet, according to research published in Nature Scientific Reports last week. But 18 months later the population bounced right back up, New Atlas reports – and even worse, the new genetic hybrids may be even more resilient to future attempts to quell their numbers.”