September 17, 2019

COLLUSION: “The Real Bombshell”: CBS News Hits NYT Over Kavanaugh Story To Focus On Witness Tampering. “The details of Keyser’s experience with those who pressured her to change her story started coming out last October, but only now — buried at the back of the new book from two NYT reporters — do we have an outright dismissal of Blasey Ford’s claims from Keyser. Somehow the NYT’s editors thought rehashing old and utterly uncorroborated campus gossip from the Golden Girls era was bigger news than witness tampering by Blasey Ford’s allies. If you missed yesterday’s adventures in the collapse of credibility at the New York Times regarding Keyser, catch up here.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:24 am
