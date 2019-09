HE’S STARTING TO REMIND ME OF THE DRUNK GUY DRIVING A TRACTOR ON COLFAX IN DENVER AT RUSH HOUR, CONVINCED HE’S GOING TO ESCAPE THE POLICE… Beto Insists On Saying Quiet Part Very Loudly.

Or perhaps the bear who used to barhop our neighborhood when we lived we west Colorado Springs. Big *ss drunken bear, stumbling from bar dumpster to bar dumpster and thinking he’s totally unnoticeable….