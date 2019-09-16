September 16, 2019

CANCEL CULTURE COLLECTS ANOTHER SCALP: Shane Gillis fired from Saturday Night Live after racist jokes resurface.

Comic Shane Gillis has been axed from “Saturday Night Live” over racist and homophobic comments — just days after he was named as a new cast member, Page Six has learned.

Gillis was announced as the latest addition to its 45th season on Thursday, along with openly gay Asian comic Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman.

However, both NBC and Gillis came under fire after the comedian’s racist and homophobic remarks he made within the last year on his podcast resurfaced.

And in a statement, an “SNL” spokesperson on behalf of “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels, told Page Six: “After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining ‘SNL.’

“We want ‘SNL’ to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as comedian and his impressive audition for ‘SNL.’ We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard.”