September 16, 2019

MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Are the Democrats Committing Electoral Suicide? “I’m not sure Marianne Williamson and I watched the same debate, the debate in which the term ‘white supremacist’ was freely thrown down at Trump by Joe Biden, the supposed moderate in the Dems’ crowded field. Trump, who not only has Jewish grandkids but has worked closely with Don King and even with Al Sharpton, was called just about the worst possible thing in American politics, with zero evidence. And the rest of the candidates joined in the Bizarro World accusation. It isn’t so much that the Democrats are bringing a knives to a gunfight, as Williamson worries; it’s more like they’re bringing kazoos to the symphony.”