FIRST, WHAT DOES HE THINK MERITOCRACY IS? SECOND, WHY DOES HE THINK PEOPLE SHOULD IN ANY WAY REBEL AGAINST IT? THIRD… DOES HE OWN A DICTIONARY? BECAUSE MERITOCRACY IS RIGHT THERE: Getting an education in the Big Apple: George Packer’s honesty, a parent’s dilemma.

Also, someone send this man an history of the French revolution. And the Black Book of Communism. PLEASE.