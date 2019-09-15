September 15, 2019

DANIEL HANNAN: Our democracy is being overthrown by the EU’s Hideous Strength. “It’s not about Brexit any more, at least not primarily. It’s about whether we remain a democracy in the fullest sense. Our system depends on unwritten conventions and precedents. We expect winners to show restraint and losers to show consent. We expect our officials – including judges, civil servants and, not least, the Commons Speaker – to be impartial. We expect the electorate to be the final umpire. All these norms are coming under pressure as the campaign to reverse Brexit intensifies.”