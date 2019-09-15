September 15, 2019

THE CLIMATE-CHANGE DEPRESSIVES:

Some on the left are so convinced by claims of flood, drought, and fire that they now deem the problem unsolvable. Of course, if all the doomsday tales were actually true, then these climate-change depressives would be dead right. Lucky for all of us, they’ve merely been taken in by a publicity campaign gone wild.

* * * * * * * *

A recent article in the Washington Post by Chris Mooney and John Muysken also suggests we’re past the point of no return: “Numerous locations around the globe…have warmed by at least 2 degrees Celsius over the past century,” Mooney and Muysken write. “That’s a number that scientists and policymakers have identified as a red line if the planet is to avoid catastrophic and irreversible consequences. But in regions large and small, that point has already been reached.”

At the Week, Noah Millman offered “4 inconvenient truths about climate change. Number 4 is a doozy: “It’s already too late to prevent climate change.”

Apparently, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang agrees. “This is going to be a tough truth, but we are too late,” he said during CNN’s climate town hall. “We need to do everything we can to start moving the climate in the right direction, but we also need to start moving our people to higher ground.”