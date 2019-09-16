September 16, 2019

SHE’S VERY SMART: An Interview with Deirdre McCloskey, Distinguished Professor Emerita of Economics and of History, UIC. Taxation as “slavery to government.” Plus:

Calling it “modern liberalism” has always been an abuse of language. And it was an abuse of people to implement it.

It still is. Statism, being the partial enslavement of people to others by way of the government, may or may not be a good idea. But it is anyway not liberal, whether exercised by kings or by Congress.