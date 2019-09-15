September 15, 2019

SO I FINALLY READ GREG PACKER’S ATLANTIC PIECE, When the Culture War Comes for the Kids. Two points: (1) The underlying problem here regarding his “meritocracy” complaints is that the New York public schools, under Democrats for decades, suck, and they suck more under DeBlasio and his “woke” schools director; and (2) Despite his reflexive passing slaps at Trump, the wokescold mobs who started ruining his experience in 2013 are the reason Trump got elected. Want more Trump? This is how you get more Trump.