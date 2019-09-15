September 15, 2019

SKYNET SMILES: How drones are dramatically changing warfare. The attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facility that Glenn linked to yesterday is a reminder that “Within a very few years, every vulnerable public building, sports stadium or city center will have to install some kind of drone defense,” James Adams writes at Spectator USA.

Adams notes that Heathrow Airport dodged a protest by radical environmentalists intending to disrupt the airport via a massed drone strike “because Heathrow – unlike the Saudis – has installed a sophisticated jamming system that is specifically designed to prevent drones flying inside a five kilometer exclusion zone. Such jammers are part of a huge new industry that has grown up with, on the one hand, enthusiasts able to buy drones in any electronics store and the defense industry selling systems to prevent drones flying over vulnerable targets around the world.”

