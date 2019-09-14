«

September 14, 2019

THE MILLION GENDER MARCH: Back in September of 2017, when I wrote a review of Mark Lilla’s The Once and Future Liberal: After Identity Politics, over at Ed Driscoll.com, I noted:

As Lilla writes, the old left, including FDR and LBJ, believed in an inclusive worldview; LBJ had his “Great Society” after all. But starting in the 1960s, the New Left preached the notion of an atomized society – a hyphenated society: African-Americans, gay-Americans, transgendered-Americans, and on and on to the point of absurdity. As one wag quipped a couple of years ago about Facebook offering 70+ gender options for its members to click on, why so few choices?

Flash-forward to Tyler O’Neil at the PJ Mothership today: BBC Tells Kids ‘People Can Go to Prison’ For Disrespecting ‘More Than 100’ Gender Identities.

How many more choices will there be in another couple of years?

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:25 pm
