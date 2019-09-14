September 14, 2019

THE MILLION GENDER MARCH: Back in September of 2017, when I wrote a review of Mark Lilla’s The Once and Future Liberal: After Identity Politics, over at Ed Driscoll.com, I noted:

As Lilla writes, the old left, including FDR and LBJ, believed in an inclusive worldview; LBJ had his “Great Society” after all. But starting in the 1960s, the New Left preached the notion of an atomized society – a hyphenated society: African-Americans, gay-Americans, transgendered-Americans, and on and on to the point of absurdity. As one wag quipped a couple of years ago about Facebook offering 70+ gender options for its members to click on, why so few choices?

Flash-forward to Tyler O’Neil at the PJ Mothership today: BBC Tells Kids ‘People Can Go to Prison’ For Disrespecting ‘More Than 100’ Gender Identities.

How many more choices will there be in another couple of years?