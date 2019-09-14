September 14, 2019

“WE SHOULDN’T LET BOYS RUN FOR OFFICE ANYMORE.” New DCCC Chief Wants to Cancel Male Candidates. Good, run with that.

Plus: “It is unclear if two male Democrats that supported the hiring of Guinn, Reps. Tony Cardenas (D., Calif.) and Scott Peters (D., Calif.), are aware of Guinn’s potential ban of male candidates. Neither returned requests for comment. Guinn’s hiring comes at a time of turmoil within the DCCC. Former executive director Allison Jaslow, a gay combat veteran, resigned after the Washington Free Beacon discovered anti-gay and racist tweets sent by recently promoted staffer Tayhlor Coleman.”

All they have to do is not be crazy, and yet . . . .