September 13, 2019

THE FREE MARKET, CONSERVATIVES, AND WOKE CAPITALISM: A couple of weeks back I had an article (paywall, sorry) in the Wall Street Journal noting that free marketers have taken conservatives for granted, and that we should do something about that.

Erick Erickson has written a typically thoughtful response, noting the areas that need the most work. One of those areas is dealing with the issue of “woke capitalism.”

On that point, Liberty Fund philosopher Douglas Den Uyl has an excellent essay at Law & Liberty on “stakeholder capitalism.” As he notes, this movement, most recently embraced by the Business Roundtable of all things, socializes businesses – and “can only result in the obliteration of the private portion and thus of the essence of capitalism.” Woke Capitalism is in many ways just another, insidious form of socialism. Which means we have work to do.