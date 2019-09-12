September 12, 2019

STEPHEN GREEN SUMS UP THE DEMOCRATS’ DEBATE: “This wasn’t a debate. It was an over-long display of huge egos touting small ideas to well-meaning (but sadly misinformed) kids and preening celebrity infotainment newsreaders. And yet, chances are a large number of American primary voters will make one of these jokers their nominee for the office of President of the United States.”

Plus: “Biggest Lie of the Night: ‘It was a great debate. I think we learned a lot tonight.’ -G. Stephanopoulos What a preening suck-up.”