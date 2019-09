HIGHER EDUCATION AT ITS BEST: Penis ring toss, lubricant taste tests featured at public university’s sex ed carnival. “The vagina bean bag toss boasted giant inflatable lips that served to mimic a ‘vagina,’ and students could throw large pink bean bags into it. The game doubled as an educational display, informing students on flyers that ‘not all people with vaginas are women.’ ‘Genitalia is not an indicator of gender and it can be harmful to assume so,’ the display added.”