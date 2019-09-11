September 11, 2019

BRITAIN: Brexit has its risks. But staying in the EU is now unthinkable: Why are we criticising British politicians when it’s Brussels that’s causing our agonies?

‘The British people,’ he wrote, ‘are being asked by their own political leaders to weaken, or even surrender, those very rights, decision-making powers, institutions, laws, self governing habits that alone can guarantee a degree of individual freedom enjoyed by very few other nations in the world.’

Not so much asked, as told.