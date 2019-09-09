September 9, 2019

SO I SAW AN ITEM ON QUORA DISSING AMERICAN MEXICAN RESTAURANTS LIKE TACO BELL, and it reminded me of something. About 20+ years ago, they were building a new mall across the street from West Town in Knoxville. I was in line at the Taco Bell in West Town’s food court, and ahead of me were a couple of the Mexican construction workers. from the new mall “I guess this isn’t what you’re used to,” I told them, and they replied, “Oh no, this is exactly like the Taco Bells back home.” So there.