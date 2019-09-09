September 9, 2019

LIFE IMITATES SLEEPER: Joe Biden Refers To George W. Bush As The ‘Last President.’

To be fair, a lot of us have tried to block the events of 2009-2016 out of our memories, including, apparently, the man who was vice president back then. Regarding his boss, as the futuristic historian said to Woody Allen in Sleeper, “Some of us have a theory that he might once have been a president of the United States, but that he did something horrendous, so that all records, everything, was wiped out about him.”

(Via Ace.)