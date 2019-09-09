September 9, 2019

JUST THINK OF THE MEDIA AS DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPERATIVES WITH LAVALIERES, AND IT ALL MAKES SENSE: Steve Kroft of 60 Minutes on Interviewing Obama: ‘I Don’t Think It Was a Matter of Pushing Hard.’

Kroft said he felt Obama “appreciated” that CBS edited his remarks in a way that the viewer was still “able to distill what he was saying.”

He praised Obama for having a command of the issues whenever they spoke.

“I don’t think I’ve ever interviewed a politician quite like that,” he said. “You interview lots of people in Congress. Some of them can’t answer anything without four aides in the room, you know, stopping them saying, “Well, that’s not exactly right.'”

“Did you ever feel that you should have pushed harder?” Stahl asked.

“I don’t think it was a matter of pushing hard,” Kroft said. “I think that that criticism came from the fact that I didn’t get angry with him.”

In a clip of one of their exchanges, Obama told Kroft, “asked and answered, let’s move on.” Kroft chuckled and obliged.