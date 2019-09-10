September 10, 2019

THIS IS SCARY EVIDENCE OF HOW EFFECTIVE THE DEMOCRATS’ DEMONIZING AGITPOP CAMPAIGN IS: Rasmussen poll: 23% of voters say NRA should be declared a ‘terrorist group.’

A civil rights group you don’t agree with is a “terrorist group.” Let a Republican president suggest the same and watch the reaction. Imagine if Donald Trump said that the SPLC is “doing the Russians’ work by dividing Americans.” Unlike the above that would be literally true, but he’d be called Hitler for daring to criticize a “civil rights group.”