September 9, 2019

PETER WEHNER IS NOT WELL. I know this because I just received yet another email “From the desk of Peter Wehner,” telling me that “Trump Is Not Well.” This follows up on such Peter Wehner emails as “Trump’s Words Are Poison,” “Trump’s Sinister Assault on Truth,” and “Trump Is Betting That Anger Can Still Be Power.”

Even Max Boot has noticed that despite his writing the same column over and over again, the 2016 election still stands. For Wehner, it’s still 2016, when scary fantasies about Trump’s mental condition were popular, but then, as Adrian Vermeule has noticed, the liberal bourgeois leadership worldwide seems unable to cope psychologically with any political defeat.