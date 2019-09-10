September 10, 2019

BUT OF COURSE: A Six-Year-Old Girl Asked for Green Army Women. The Toy Company Listened. “BMC has released concept sketches (see above) of what the green army women will look like. The poses will be familiar to anyone who has ever had army men, including a kneeling infantry soldier with rifle, standing infantry soldier with rifle, and a female officer holding a pair of binoculars and a pistol. Oh, and there’s also what kids will probably call a ‘bazookawoman,’ much as the figure’s male counterpart is invariably called the ‘bazookaman’.”

Couldn’t they have just said that some of the green army men identify as women?