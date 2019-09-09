September 9, 2019

BERNIE SANDERS “JEW-WASHES” LINDA SARSOUR: Linda Sarsour emerges as surrogate for Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

Jew-washing is neologism someone invented for when antisemites on the left use their Jewish origins or closeness to a Jewish person to claim they are innocent of antisemitism, usually after engaging in antisemitic attacks on Israel or its Jewish supporters. So it’s clear what Sarsour gets out of being a Sanders surrogate–she gets to express public support for a leftist Jew, which she believes will rebut charges of antisemitism, despite her long record of it. But what is Sanders getting, beyond losing his last semblance of dignity?