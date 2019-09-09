«
»

September 9, 2019

BERNIE SANDERS “JEW-WASHES” LINDA SARSOUR: Linda Sarsour emerges as surrogate for Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

Jew-washing is neologism someone invented for when antisemites on the left use their Jewish origins or closeness to a Jewish person to claim they are innocent of antisemitism, usually after engaging in antisemitic attacks on Israel or its Jewish supporters. So it’s clear what Sarsour gets out of being a Sanders surrogate–she gets to express public support for a leftist Jew, which she believes will rebut charges of antisemitism, despite her long record of it. But what is Sanders getting, beyond losing his last semblance of dignity?

Posted by David Bernstein at 8:22 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.