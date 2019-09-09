September 9, 2019

KAROL MARKOWICZ: Save us from the pointless burdens of the TSA.

The Transportation Security Administration was established in the wake of 9/11, when Congress passed the Aviation and Transportation Security Act. Before that, private security agencies hired by the airlines handled security at the airports.

After the attacks, people demanded the government “do something” — and “something” is exactly what it did: It took over the role of airport security and bloated it to its current size, with more than 50,000 employees and a budget of more than $7 billion.

It’s now fully 18 years after 9/11. Perhaps it’s time to rethink our airport-security system and realize that what we implemented in our most fearful moments no longer serves us well.

For one thing, it doesn’t seem to work.