September 8, 2019

WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH RAHM EMANUEL IS A VOICE OF SANITY: “Pleading with the [ABC This Week panel this morning] to stop the ‘Sharpiegate’ discussion, citing more important things to talk about, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel ripped the panel. ‘I think this is where the American people are. They think all of us are crazy. We should stop this,’ he demanded.” NRO’s Rich Lowry added that the DNC-MSM analyzing Sharpiegate “with the detail of the Zapruder tape was completely absurd. And it was totally lost that the major story was actually a category 5 hurricane that devastated the Bahamas and was threatening the east coast of the United States.”