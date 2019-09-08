September 8, 2019

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: University of Wisconsin-River Falls official tells conservative student with ‘free speech ball’ to move or face the cops. “Salmon was confronted by UW-River Falls Conference and Contract Services Manager Kristin Barstad outside River Falls’ main building, University Center. The official informed the student that she lacked the proper permissions needed to exercise her free speech on public university property and needed to take the ball elsewhere.”

Petty tyrants. Who don’t know anything: “Barstad said that if the student declined to leave the areas, then campus police would be summoned ‘based on the university policy that you’re violating,’ although Barstad said ‘I’m not going to know that [policy] off the top of my head’ . . . Neither Barstad nor Rubis responded to Campus Reform when asked which policy Salmon was allegedly violating.”

It’s the policy that conservative students should shut up and keep their heads down if they know what’s good for them.