September 6, 2019

THIS ISN’T A GOOD LOOK: Exclusive: Feds Demand Apple And Google Hand Over Names Of 10,000+ Users Of A Gun Scope App. So someobody’s illegally exporting these scopes (not the manufacturer) and the feds want to find out where the app is in use to find out where they’re going. But they’re trying to dragnet all the app owners, including those in the United States, who aren’t likely to be recipients of illegal exports. A non-gun-owner friend says he’s going to download the app just to fuzz things up a bit. That’s fun, but this sort of data-trawling shouldn’t be allowed.