September 7, 2019

THE CANCEL CULTURE TORPEDOES CIRCLE BACK AROUND: U. Alabama dean resigns after tweets tying American flag, police to racism resurface. “The tweets express disdain for the American flag, American law enforcement officers, and the opinions of ‘white people’ regarding racism in society.”

Ben Shapiro defended him against the firing, but added: “Also, those on the Left who are livid he lost his job should take a look in the mirror about the world they’ve built, and in which both sides will now play by their ugly rules.”