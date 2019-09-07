«

September 7, 2019

THE CANCEL CULTURE TORPEDOES CIRCLE BACK AROUND: U. Alabama dean resigns after tweets tying American flag, police to racism resurface. “The tweets express disdain for the American flag, American law enforcement officers, and the opinions of ‘white people’ regarding racism in society.”

Ben Shapiro defended him against the firing, but added: “Also, those on the Left who are livid he lost his job should take a look in the mirror about the world they’ve built, and in which both sides will now play by their ugly rules.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.